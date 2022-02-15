Reports: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars ceremony

Feb. 15 (UPI) — Comic actresses Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have signed on to host next month’s Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, according to multiple media outlets.

The news was reported Monday by Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The hosts are expected be formally introduced on Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning America.”

Each woman is expected to host an hour of the ABC telecast celebrating excellence in film.

The gala is to take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards last week. The streaming service’s “Don’t Look Up” earned four nods, “The Lost Daughter” scored three and “Tick Tick Boom” garnered two.

“Dune” from Warner Bros. earned 10 nominations this year, while “Belfast” from Focus Features and “West Side Story” from Walt Disney each picked up seven nominations and “King Richard” from Warner Bros. grabbed six.