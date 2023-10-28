Richard Moll — Bull from ‘Night Court’ — dead at 80

Oct. 28 (UPI) — Actor Richard Moll, who played bailiff Bull Shannon on the sitcom “Night Court” from 1984 to 1992, has died at the age of 80.

Jeffe Sanderson, a family representative, confirmed Friday that Moll had died the day before.

The cause has not yet been disclosed.

Moll, who stood 6-foot-8, studied history at the University of California Berkeley before becoming one of TV’s most recognizable stars in the 1980s.

His other acting credits include The Rockford Files, Welcome Back, Kotter, The Flintstones, Jingle All the Way, House, The Dungeonmaster, Wicked Stepmother, Caspar Meets Wendy, Think Big, Driving Me Crazy, Scary Movie 2 and But I’m a Cheerleader. He also was a popular voice actor for cartoons.

Moll (as Charles Moll) also appeared as Joseph Smith, founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the 1983 film Savage Journey.

With the death of Moll, John Larroquette is the last surviving star of the original Night Court series. He returned for a revival of the show last year. It has been renewed for a second season.

His former co-stars Harry Anderson, Charlie Robinson and Markie Post all also recently died.

“Larger than life and taller too. We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life. My condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones,” Larroquette wrote on X Friday.