Rick Moranis thanks fans for support after assault in NYC

Oct. 3 (UPI) — “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Parenthood” icon Rick Moranis is thanking fans for their support after he was assaulted in Manhattan this week.

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” his publicist said in a statement to ET Canada on Friday.

Video cameras captured the Thursday-morning incident, showing a man walking toward Moranis, punching the 67-year-old, Canadian-born actor in the head and knocking him to the ground, CNN reported.

“[Moranis] is doing well. He is strong. He is recovering,” New York Police Detective Kaz Daughtry told reporters Friday, according to the New York Post. “He just wants us to catch the bad guy and all this to go away.”

Moranis suffered pain in his head, back, hip, leg and left side, police said.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans was one of many people who voiced on social media their outrage over Moranis’ attack.

“My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis,” Evans tweeted.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the assailant, the Post said.

Moranis’ other credits include “Brother Bear,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise. The former SCTV comedy troupe member stepped out of the spotlight more than two decades ago to care for his sons after his wife died of cancer.