Rita Moreno joins ‘Fast X’ cast as Vin Diesel’s grandmother

May 24 (UPI) — Vin Diesel announced on Instagram Tuesday that Rita Moreno will be starring in “Fast X” as his grandmother.

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I’m so blessed,” Diesel said in a video that includes Moreno and fellow “Fast and Furious” franchise star Michelle Rodriguez.

“I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me,” Moreno replied.

“Fast X,” the 10th installment in the “Fast and Furious” series, is racing into theaters on May 19, 2023.

Filmmaker Louis Letterier has stepped in to replace Justin Lin as director, who exited the project in April.

Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, SUng Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson will also star in “Fast X.”