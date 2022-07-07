Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ gets new color poster

July 6 (UPI) — Universal 1440 Entertainment released a poster for “The Munsters” on Wednesday. The Rob Zombie film is out later this year.

The poster shows Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck), Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Herman Munster (Jeff Daniel Phillips) in color. Lily wears a blue gown while Grandpa wears a black cape and Herman a furry black shirt.

Zombie wrote and directed “The Munsters.” A teaser released in June shows the trio entering a black and white frame before changing to color.

“The Munsters” TV show ran from 1964 – 1966. It starred Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis and Fred Gwynn as Lily, Grandpa and Herman Munster.

The cast of Zombie’s film also includes Elvira actor Cassandra Peterson, “Lost”‘s Jorge Garcia, “E.T.” and “Cujo'”s Dee Wallace, and Eddie Munster actor Butch Patrick.

Universal has not announced the release date for “The Munsters” yet.