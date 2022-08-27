Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart

Aug. 27 (UPI) — Rapper Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 is Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Beyonce‘s Renaissance at No. 3, Meagan Thee Stallion’s “Traumazine” at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “The Last Slimeto” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 6, Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House” at No. 7, The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights” at No. 8, Future’s “I Never Liked You” at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 10.