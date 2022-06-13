Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19

June 13 (UPI) — The Rolling Stones canceled a concert on the band’s “Sixty” anniversary tour.

The band said they will postpone their show Monday at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, due to frontman Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rolling Stones said Jagger, 78, experienced symptoms of COVID-19 upon his arrival to the stadium and tested positive for the virus.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the group said on Instagram.

The band will reschedule the show, with tickets to be honored for the new date.

The Rolling Stones are next scheduled to perform June 17 at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland.

The “Sixty” tour celebrates the group’s 60th anniversary as a band and will take them across Europe.