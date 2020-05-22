‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Ricky Martin, Sarah Hyland join as guest judges

May 21 (UPI) —

Actresses Jane Krakowski and Tessa Thompson and singers Bebe Rexha and Madison Beer also serve as guest judges during the season.

“All Stars” features standout contestants from previous seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Season 5 will feature Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Couleé.

In addition, Season 5 will have a new twist where contestants facing elimination will lip sync against a “lip sync assassin” — a mystery superstar queen.

“All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are hosted by RuPaul. Drag Race is in the midst of its 12th season and will air its finale Friday.