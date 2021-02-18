‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to explore filming during COVID-19 in new doc

Feb. 18 (UPI) — “RuPaul‘s Drag Race” will go behind-the-scenes and show how Season 13 was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new documentary special titled “Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down.”

The special will air Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on VH1. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was one of the very first productions to be shot during the pandemic, which shut down film and television projects around the world.”RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down” will explore the creative challenges in getting the set ready and changes that were made to help combat the virus.

The contestants of Season 13 will be interviewed as they discuss the health and safety protocols they went through to appear on the show. The documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage, casting reels and photography from the show’s set.

“They were doing everything in their power to make sure that COVID didn’t rain on this parade,” contestant Utica Queen said about the production team in a teaser trailer for the documentary.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 continues on VH1 Friday at 8 p.m. EST.