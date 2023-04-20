‘Rust’ movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped

April 20 (UPI) — Alec Baldwin’s lawyers said on Thursday that charges against the actor in the fatal shooting of photographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust had been dropped.

The office of New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies did not announce why the charges were dropped.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” according to a joint statement by Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was shot and killed by a prop Colt .45 revolver handled by Baldwin on the set of Rust in October 2021. Baldwin and the armorer, Hannah Guttierez-Reed, were charged in New Mexico with involuntary manslaughter.

Two and a half months ago prosecutors filed charges against the pair.

They could have faced a five-year prison sentence if they were convicted.

Earlier this week, Baldwin’s lawyers also sought to have a lawsuit brought by the family of Hutchins dismissed.

That suit alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium for the family.

Baldwin’s lawyers have argued that the action is misguided.

“The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” read the court documents filed by Baldwin’s lawyers, obtained by Deadline.

“Yet plaintiffs — who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death — have no viable cause of action against defendants.”