Ryan Reynolds to learn new skills in Snapchat’s ‘Ryan Doesn’t Know’

Jan. 29 (UPI) — Ryan Reynolds will attempt to learn new skills from talented experts in new Snapchat series “Ryan Doesn’t Know,” which premieres on Saturday.

The 12-episode original series will be located on Snapchat’s Discover area. New episodes will air every other day following the Saturday premiere.

Reynolds will be joined by a group of talented artists and creators as he tries his best to learn their craft.

The actor will try his hand at ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, visual effects with Trevor Bell, floral sculpting with Aurea Molaei, axe throwing and more.

“The last thing you should ever give a SAG-certified actor is a chainsaw,” Reynolds jokes before attempting ice sculpting in a teaser trailer for the series.

Reynolds will next be seen in films “Free Guy,” sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Red Notice.”