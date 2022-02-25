SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Feb. 25 (UPI) — The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event, which honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances, will open with Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.

Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston and more have received nominations.

Kate Winslet will be on hand to present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST with an encore airing at 11 p.m. EST. A red carpet special will be livestreamed on the official SAG Awards website starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Network: TNT and TBS

Online: The ceremony will be available to view on HBO Max starting on Monday. TNT and TBS apps can also be accessed through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Presenters: Caitríona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Tyler Perry, Smith, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens, Miranda, Odom Jr., and Diggs.

Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”