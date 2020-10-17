Sam Smith says dating during pandemic ‘is difficult’: ‘I’m still single’

Oct. 16 (UPI) —

The 28-year-old singer confirmed they’re single during Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’m still single. I’m on the front line with all the single people still,” Smith said. “It’s been difficult. I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff, and that’s all I’ve got.”

Smith said they joined the dating app Hinge but were kicked off.

“I joined a dating site called Hinge in the U.K.,” the star said. “They chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.”

“WWHL” host Andy Cohen told Smith to join Tinder and said he has an insider who can help verify Smith.

“I’m going to do Tinder,” Smith responded.

Smith previously dated Brandon Flynn, an actor known for “13 Reasons Why,” in 2017. Smith confirmed they were in a relationship ahead of the release of their album “The Thrill of It All.”

“It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single,” they said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “Because when I brought In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”

Smith and Flynn split in 2018.

On “WWHL,” Smith also discussed their favorite musical collaboration. Smith said working with Mary J. Blige on “Stay with Me” was a “dream come true.”

Smith will release their third studio album, “Love Goes,” on Oct. 30. The album features the singles “My Oasis” and “Diamonds.”