Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov. 24 (UPI) — Lea Michele opened the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday in New York by singing “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from her Broadway musical, “Funny Girl.”

The casts of “The Lion King,” “Some Like It Hot” and “A Beautiful Noise” also entertained thousands of in-person spectators and millions of TV viewers.

The Radio City Rockettes danced their way through Manhattan’s Herald Square, and Paul Abdul and Jordan Davis sang some of their hits.

Other artists who performed were Big Time Rush, Cam, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Ziggy Marley, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Sean Paul, Joss Stone, the stars of Blue’s Clues and numerous high school and college marchind bands and cheer squads.

U.S. President Joe Biden called into meteorologist Dylan Dreyer to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

“I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, the first responders — they never take a break,” Biden said, adding he planned to later talk to those serving in the military “both here and abroad.”

“God bless our troops, for real,” he said.

Dreyer was helping out with hosting duties since “Today” weather anchor Al Roker is recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer Mariah Carey and Santa Claus closed out the event, unofficially welcoming the winter holiday season.

The event aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

“Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosted the broadcast, while “Access Hollywood” star Mario Lopez offered color commentary while riding a turkey float through the parade.

It was sunny and 51 degrees in Manhattan when the parade ended at noon.

The celebration started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.