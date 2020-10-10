‘Saturday Night Live’: Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as musical guest

Oct. 9 (UPI) —

Producers canceled Wallen’s performance after the singer broke COVID-19 protocols. Wallen apologized in an Instagram video Wednesday after he was seen partying without a mask in Alabama.

Michaels addressed the situation with Wallen on “Today.”

“He probably isn’t the first country, or the first person from rock and roll who partied … but we’re just living in a different time, and everything is scrutinized,” he said.

Michaels confirmed White will perform and teased “some other stuff.”

“Calling somebody on a Thursday to be here for a Friday is complicated. It has to be people who are ready to go,” he said. “[White’s] always good on the show.”

In his apology Wednesday, Wallen called his actions “shortsighted” and said he realized he has “some growing up to do.” He said he will step away from the spotlight to focus on himself.

“I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that,” the singer said.

White is known for his work with the band The White Stripes and has also pursued a solo career. The White Stripes will release a greatest hits album, “The White Stripes Greatest Hits,” on Dec. 4.