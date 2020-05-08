‘Saturday Night Live’ to air Season 45 finale this weekend

Season Finale this Saturday ‼️ #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/CFTQzqBX8y — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2020

May 7 (UPI) — “Saturday Night Live”‘s Season 45 finale will air this weekend.

The announcement was made on Twitter Thursday with a video highlighting bloopers of the “SNL” cast while they recorded material from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate McKinnon’s makeshift green screen won’t stay up while Pete Davidson’s camera falls down. Aidy Bryant asks for a re-do due to a car honking outside her window.

“Saturday Night Live” started doing at home editions of the sketch comedy show in April. Tom Hanks hosted the first at home episode while Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus appeared on the second.

“Saturday Night Live”‘s Season 45 finale will air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT.