‘Saturday Night Live’ veteran Norm Macdonald dies of cancer at 61

SNL made Colin Quinn the host of Update in 1998 and fired Macdonald at the end of the ’97-98 season. Macdonald returned to host the show on Oct. 23, 1999.

Macdonald appeared in Adam Sandler‘s film “Billy Madison” in 1995. He got his own movie, “Dirty Work,” released in the summer of 1998 following his SNL departure.

Macdonald would cameo in Rob Schneider‘s “Deuce Bigelow” movies and “The Animal.” He co-starred with Dave Chappelle and Danny DeVito in 2000’s “Screwed” and voiced Lucky the Dog in the “Dr. Dolittle” films.

Fellow comedians Patton Oswalt, Jim Carrey and Steve Martin shared remembrances of Macdonald.