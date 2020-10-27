‘Saved by the Bell’ revival trailer features Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen

Oct. 27 (UPI) —

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski.

The preview shows Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) welcome a new group of students to Bayside High. Zack (Gosselaar) and Kelly (Kapowski) are now governor and first lady of California and have transferred a number of lower-income students to Bayside.

The trailer features throwbacks to the original series, including A.C. (Lopez) spinning a chair around before sitting down. In addition, Zack, Kelly, Jessie and A.C. perform the Zack Attack song “Friends Forever.”

The new series is a sequel to “Saved by the Bell,” which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoff, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” which aired from 1993 to 1994. Tracey Wigfield (“30 Rock,” “Great News”) created the revival.

The new “Saved by the Bell” co-stars John Michael Higgins, Ed Alonzo, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden. The series premieres Nov. 25.

Peacock previously released a teaser trailer that shows A.C. and Jessie reminiscing about the past.