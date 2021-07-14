Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn’t get ‘Avengers’ group tattoo

July 13 (UPI) — Scarlett Johansson poked fun at Mark Ruffalo for not getting an “Avengers” group tattoo with other stars from the film while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“We have an Avengers tattoo. The only person who doesn’t have it is Mark Ruffalo because he’s lame, basically. We tried to get him to do it. We said, ‘What about if we did it in like white ink? What if it was like we did it in water and we could just have the experience of all doing it together?'” Johansson said on Monday.

“He just shut it down. It was not a thing. He’s such a party pooper!” she continued.

Meyers joked that Ruffalo turning down a tattoo sounds like his Marvel character Bruce Banner, who is able to transform into Hulk.

“That’s what we all said. That’s what we all called him out for,” Johansson said.

Johansson stars in a solo “Black Widow” film, which recently topped the North American box office with $80 million.