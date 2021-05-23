‘Schitt’s Creek’ alum Sarah Levy to host ‘Friends’ special on TBS

May 22 (UPI) — “Schitt’s Creek” actress Sarah Levy is set to host the first Best of Friends Awards special for TBS.

“Starting today, fans can vote for their favorite moments from the iconic series in a variety of categories — including Best Celebrity Cameo, Best Musical Moment, Best Romantic Moment and more – by visiting www.TBS.com,” a network news release said Friday.

“Winners will be announced during a livestream on TBS’ YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages on Wednesday, May 26 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT, with a special guest appearance from a ‘Friends’ fan favorite.”

“Friends” initially aired 1994-2004, but has remained popular in reruns.

A special called “Friends: The Reunion” is scheduled to stream on HBO Max May 27.