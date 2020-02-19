‘Schitt’s Creek’ leads 2020 Canadian Screen Awards nominees

Feb. 18 (UPI) — “Schitt’s Creek” has earned a leading 26 nominations for the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards, which honors both film and television.

“Schitt’s Creek,” from creators and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, is nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside “Letterkenny,” “Workin’ Moms,” “Kim’s Convenience” and “Jann.”

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are up for Best Lead Actor, Comedy along with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee for “Kim’s Convenience,” Jared Keeso for “Letterkenny,” and Jason Priestley for “Private Eyes.” Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara of “Schitt’s Creek” are nominated for Best Lead Actress, Comedy along with Jann Arden for “Jann,” Jean Yoon for “Kim’s Convenience” and Michelle Mylett for “Letterkenny.”

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories for comedy were also dominated by “Schitt’s Creek” with Chris Elliott, Dustin Milligan, Noah, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson and Sarah Levy each receiving nominations.

Best Drama series will be decided between Anne with an E, Cardinal, Coroner, Mary Kills People and Vikings.

Best Lead Actor, Drama nominees include Peter Mooney for “Burden of Truth,” Billy Campbell for “Cardinal,” Jerry O’Connell for Carter, Roger Cross for Coroner and Shawn Doyle for “Unspeakable.” Best Lead Actress, Drama nominees include Amybeth McNulty for “Anne with an E,” Karine Vanasse for Cardinal, Serinda Swan for “Coroner,” Lauren Lee Smith for “Frankie Drake Mysteries” and Caroline Dhavernas for “Mary Kills People.”

On the film side, “Anne at 13,000 ft,” “Antigone,” “The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open,” “The Twentieth Century” and “White Lie” are nominated for Best Motion Picture.

Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role nominees include Gilbert Sicotte for “And The Birds Rained Down,” Ryan McDonald for “Black Conflux,” Mark O’Brien for “Goalie,” Marc-Andre Grondin for “Mafia Inc.” and Dan Beirne for “The Twentieth Century.”

Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role nominees include Deragh Campbell for “Anne at 13,000 ft,” Nahema Ricci for “Antigone,” Kacey Rohl for “White Lie” and Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Violet Nelson for “The Body Remembers When The World Broke Open.”

The Canadian Screen Awards will take place on March 29 with the gala set to air on the CBC network. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is set to receive the Icon Award.

The complete list of nominees can be found on the official website of the Canadian Screen Awards.