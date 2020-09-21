‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Watchmen’ win big at virtual Emmys ceremony

Sept. 20 (UPI) — “Schitt’s Creek” swept the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, winning a total of seven prizes, including the top honor for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Co-stars Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy earned the statuettes for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, respectively.

Levy’s real-life son Daniel also picked up the prizes for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy for “Schitt’s Creek.”

The younger Levy and Andrew Cividino shared the prize for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series, as well.

The sitcom is about a wealthy couple forced to relocate with their adult children to the titular small town when they lose their fortune. It wrapped up its sixth and final season this spring.

“Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety/Talk Show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” scored the trophy for Outstanding Competition Series and Mark Ruffalo scored the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his twin drama “I Know This Much is True.”

Regina King won the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the comic-book adaptation “Watchmen.” Her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

“Watchmen” also won for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie.

The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie honor went to Uzo Aduba for “Mrs. America.”

In their remote appearances from home, King and Aduba both wore T-shirts paying tribute to Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in her home by Louisville police in March.

Jeremy Strong received the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama statuette for his performance in “Succession,” a show also rewarded with the Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing and Directing for a Drama Series honors.

Zendaya was named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her work in “Euphoria,” Billy Crudup was voted Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for “The Morning Show” and Julia Garner was deemed Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for “Ozark.”

Filmmaker Tyler Perry also accepted the previously announced Governors Award for his contributions to television and his humanitarian efforts.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC.

A highlight of the broadcast was when he bantered via video conference with actress Jennifer Aniston and discovered she was watching the program at her house with her former “Friends” co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

H.E.R. performed “Nothing Compares to You” for the “In Memoriam” tribute to TV industry luminaries who died this past year.