‘Scrubs,’ ‘Seinfeld’ alum Sam Lloyd dead at 56

May 2 (UPI) — Sam Lloyd — a character actor who appeared on the TV shows “Scrubs,” “Seinfeld” and “The West Wing” — has died after a battle with cancer. He was 56.

ETOnline and Deadline confirmed Lloyd’s Friday death with his representatives.

The nephew of “Taxi” and “Back to the Future” icon Christopher Lloyd was diagnosed last year with a brain tumor, but the health crisis was later revealed to be metastatic lung cancer, which also spread to his liver, spine and jawbone.

His other credits include “Flubber,” “Galaxy Quest,” “Cougar Town,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Middle” and “Modern Family.”

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy,” Scrubs star Zach Braff tweeted.