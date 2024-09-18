Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be subject of a new docuseries on ID

Sept. 18 (UPI) — An indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs was unsealed Tuesday and, on Wednesday, Investigation Discovery announced a docuseries about the music icon.

The show, which will release in 2025, will delve into both the rapper’s fame and his alleged crimes.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams declared that Combs posed a threat to the community. The indictment said Combs helmed an “enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes.”

In June, he was asked to return his New York City ceremonial key, and his honorary degree from Howard University was revoked, after he appeared to violently attack Cassandra Elizabeth Ventura, better known as singer Cassie, in a 2016 video.

“Furthering ID’s commitment to elevating survivors’ stories, the docuseries will feature the voices of many who have alleged acts of violence and brutality,” an official show synopsis reads. “Through access to archival footage and in-depth reporting from Rolling Stone, along with harrowing testimony from survivors as well as friends and colleagues who knew and worked with Combs before his stardom, the multi-part docuseries will offer insight into unfolding allegations against the once untouchable superstar.”

The show has not yet been named, and a specific release date has not yet been revealed.