‘Secrets of the Whales’: Disney+ goes underwater in new trailer

March 9 (UPI) —

National Geographic explorer and photographer Brian Skerry observes different whale species including orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales in the clip.

“Secrets of Whales” uses new technology to spotlight whales as they form friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young and grieve for loss loved ones.

Filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron, who worked with Weaver on “Aliens” and “Avatar,” is executive producing the four-part series.

The show was filmed over three years across 24 global locations.

“Secrets of Whales” is coming to Disney+ with all four episodes on April 22 in celebration of Earth Day.