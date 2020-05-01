Serena Williams, Ryan Tannehill, Gigi Hadid to play in ‘Mario Tennis’ matches

April 30 (UPI) — Tennis star Serena Williams, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and supermodel Gigi Hadid are among the celebrities set to participate in a Mario Tennis Aces tournament for a $1 million prize.

The Stay at Home Slam on Nintendo Switch will stream to a live audience at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday on Facebook Gaming and the IMG Tennis Facebook page. Each participant will receive $25,000 donated to the charity of their choice related to COVID-19 relief efforts. The winner of the tournament will receive an additional $1 million donation for a charity.

The tournament will be played doubles style, with former tennis star John McEnroe and YouTube star iJustine (Justine Ezarik) as commentators.

The field of 16 celebrities also includes: Venus Williams; Maria Sharapova; Naomi Osaka; Kei Nishikori; Kevin Anderson; Madison Keys; Taylor Fritz; DeAndre Hopkins; Hailey Bieber; Karlie Kloss; Steve Aoki; Seal; and Addison Rae.

IMG announced the virtual tennis tournament Wednesday. Mario Tennis Aces features Mario in tennis battles against several characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, including Luigi, Donkey Kong, Peach and Bowser.

Doubles partners include: Serena and Hadid; Osaka and Bieber; Venus and Hopkins; Sharapova and Kloss; Nishikori and Aoki; Key sand Seal; Fritz and Rae; and Anderson and Tannehill.

“I am proud our IMG tennis clients came together so quickly to support a multitude of great causes,” said Max Eisenbud, SVP of tennis clients at IMG. “It is a testament to the people we work with across all our divisions that we were able to bring this to life in such a short amount of time.”