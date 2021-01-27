Serena Williams says daughter is a ‘perfectionist’ on tennis court

Jan. 26 (UPI) — “Serena Williams told Stephen Colbert that her 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., is a perfectionist when she plays tennis.

“She’s a perfectionist on the court. Not quite sure where she got that from,” Williams said Monday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis, but then, during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely,” she continued.

Williams said she initially didn’t want her daughter to play tennis as it’s all consuming, a lot of work and would place pressure on Olympia.”But if that was something that she wanted to do, I would absolutely be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you should totally do that.’ And I’ll be rooting for her and supporting her, but it wouldn’t be the first thing that I would do,” she said.

Williams shares Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian. Colbert asked the tennis great if she had any nerd cred and Williams responded that she loves “The Lord of the Rings,” Marvel and DC Comics.

Williams then said that it was hard not to love Sam when asked who her favorite “Lord of the Rings” character is.

“Every time I see ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ there’s a scene where I actually cry because Sam is so, his friendship is unbelievable,” Williams said.