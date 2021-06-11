Seth MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ getting his own Peacock series

June 11 (UPI) — Peacock announced Thursday that it has ordered a series based on the “Ted” films. Seth MacFarlane directed the two movies and voices the character.

Ted is a teddy bear who came to life when John Bennett was a kid. Mark Wahlberg starred in the two movies as grown-up John.

Once John grew up, Ted started swearing and they engaged in adult activities together, like smoking marijuana. Computer generated animation brought Ted to life in scenes with live-action Wahlberg.

Peacock says MacFarlane is in final negotiations to reprise his role as Ted’s voice. The press release does not mention Wahlberg.

MacFarlane will produce the live-action series with his company, Fuzzy Door, and partner Erica Huggins. Fuzzy Door and MacFarlane are also producing the Bill Nye series “The End is Nye” for Peacock.

Universal Content Productions and MRC Television are also producing “Ted.” Universal Studios distributed the “Ted” films and NBC Universal owns both UCP and Peacock.

MacFarlane also created the Fox animated series “Family Guy” and executive produces “American Dad,” which moved from Fox to TBS. MacFarlane created and stars on the sci-fi series “The Orville,” which is moving to Hulu from Fox for its third season.

Peacock has also ordered a series version of MacGruber. The 2010 movie was based on a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.