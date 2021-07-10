‘Sex and the City’ stars walk NYC in first look at HBO Max reboot

July 10 (UPI) — HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the “Sex and the City” reboot.

The streaming service shared a first look at the series, titled “And Just Like That…,”Friday on Instagram.

The photo reunites “Sex and the City” stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. The actresses are seen in costume while walking the streets of New York City.

“And Just Like That… we’re back #andjustlikethat #hbomax,” HBO Max captioned the post.

HBO Max also posted photos of a clapboard on set, director’s chairs and a glimpse of the show’s wardrobe room.

Parker had shared a first photo from set Friday morning. The picture shows Parker in hair and makeup while being transformed into her character, Carrie Bradshaw.

“7:15 am EST NYC @justlikethatmax here she comes,” Parker captioned the post.

Parker, Nixon and Davis previously reunited in June for the show’s first table read.

“And Just Like That…” is a sequel and reboot of the HBO series “Sex and the City,” which aired for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The original series was followed by two movies, “Sex and the City” (2008) and “Sex and the City 2” (2010).

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and the films, won’t return for the reboot. Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will reprise Anthony Marentino, Stanford Blatch, Steve Brady and Harry Goldenblatt.

“And Just Like That…” will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The series is executive produced by “Sex and the City” executive producer Michael Patrick King.

“And Just Like That…” is slated to premiere on HBO Max later this year.