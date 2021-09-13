‘Shang-Chi’ tops North American box office with $36M

Sept. 13 (UPI) — Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $36 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Free Guy” with $5.8 million, followed by “Malignant” at No. 3 with $5.6 million, “Candyman” at No. 4 with $4.8 million and “Jungle Cruise” at No. 5 with $2.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “PAW Patrol: The Movie” at No. 6 with $2.2 million, “Don’t Breathe 2” at No. 7 with $1.2 million, “The Card Counter” at No. 8 with $1.1 million and “Show Me the Father” at No. 9 with $700,000 and “Respect” at No. 10 with $500,000.

The Top 10 films of the weekend grossed about $60 million, compared to last weekend’s haul of $104 million.