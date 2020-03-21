‘Shaun of the Dead’ stars release comedic COVID-19 PSA

March 20 (UPI) — “Shaun of the Dead” stars and writers Simon Pegg and Nick Frost posted a public service announcement on Twitter advising people how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shaun of the Dead” is a 2004 British zombie-apocalypse comedy, directed by Edgar Wright.

Pegg and Frost reunited for Thursday’s brief video “The Plan” and discussed by phone the importance of checking in on loved ones, following the medical advice of government agencies and avoiding other people and public places.

“If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all this to blow over,” Pegg said.

“We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish. Look after each other. Give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.”

Most live performances and arts events have been canceled and film and TV productions shut down in an effort to limit crowds and prevent the spread of the virus.

To view the video, click here.