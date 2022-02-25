Sherri Shepherd praises Wendy Williams: ‘She made her own path’

Feb. 24 (UPI) — Sherri Shepherd has nothing but praise for fellow television personality Wendy Williams.

Shepherd, 54, reflected on Williams’ legacy in daytime television on Wednesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” following news her talk show “Sherri” will replace “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Shepherd said Williams was a trailblazer with a signature style of hosting.

“She made her own path. Like, what Wendy does, nobody can recreate — none of the guest hosts — that is specific, Wendy created that. They spill the tea, you know? And she’d sit there and be like, ‘You know what I’m talking about,'” Shepherd said.

“I love that, and I love her fearlessness. And that is something that I want to emulate and keep going,” she added. “She did, she opened up a lot of doors, and she’s up there with the greats.”

News broke Tuesday that “The Wendy Williams Show” will end after 13 seasons. Shepherd has been a frequent guest host on the show in the past few months as Williams deals with health issues.

Shepherd, who was previously a co-host on “The View,” will host the new talk show “Sherri,” which will take over “The Wendy Williams Show” time slot.

“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show ‘Sherri’ in the fall. I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love… pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy,” she said in a statement.

Shepherd also co-hosts the Fox series “Dish Nation.”