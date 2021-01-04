Singer-songwriter Gerry Marsden dead at 78

Jan. 4 (UPI) — British singer-songwriter Gerry Marsden has died at age 78, his friend, journalist Pete Price, announced on social media Sunday.

Marsden was the frontman of the band, Gerry and the Pacemakers, which he founded in 1959 with his brother Fred, Les Chadwick and Arthur MacMahon.

The musicians were considered rivals of The Beatles in their day. They were known for their songs “How Do You Do It?,” “I Like It,” “I’m the One,” “It’s Gonna Be All Right,” “Ferry Cross the Mersey,” “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

The Pacemakers disbanded in 1967, but Marsden reformed it a decade later with a new lineup and toured with the group until 2018.

“It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away. Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” Price tweeted.

“It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the Liverpool Football Club said.

Marsden starred in the children’s program “The Sooty Show” from 1968 to 1976, and headlined the London stage musical “Charlie Girl.”