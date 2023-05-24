Singer Tina Turner dead at 83

SWITZERLAND, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock and soul singer Tina Turner has died at age 83, a post on her verified Facebook page confirmed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the post says. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.

“Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Singer Mick Jagger tweeted the following tribute:

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock in Tennessee, was a singer, dancer, actress and author. She was widely referred to as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. She was also known for surviving domestic abuse, and finally fleeing husband and singing partner Ike Turner with only 36 cents and a mobile card, and hid at the Ramada Inn across the freeway,” according to her Wikipedia biography.

Turner enjoyed a strong solo career beginning in 1976, and a career resurgence in 1983. In her 2018 memoir, My Love Story, she revealed she had suffered multiple life-threatening medical issues, including a stroke, cancer, high blood pressure and kidney failure. She was given kidney transplant in 2017, after husband Erwin Bach’s donation.

Turner died at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland, after a prolonged illness.

Turner’s musical legacy includes such hits as “The Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary.”

Turner won Grammy Awards, and had several of her songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. She was also honored in 2018 with a lifetime achievement awards.

A tribute show on Turner’s life comes to the Eccles Theater, in Salt Lake City, next week. For ticket information on “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” click here.