‘SNL’ alum Jay Pharoah tapped to host Nickelodeon’s ‘Unfiltered’

By
United Press International
-
Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah was announced as the host of "Unfiltered," a game show set to premiere July 11 on Nickelodeon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

June 26 (UPI) — “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah is slated to host “Unfiltered,” a remotely produced game show for Nickelodeon.

The kid-oriented cable network announced Pharoah will host the six-episode first season of the show, which is scheduled to premiere July 11 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

“Unfiltered” features a panel of young performers — “America’s Got Talent”-winning ventriloquist Darci Lynne and “All That” stars Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green — attempting to guess the identities of virtually disguised celebrity guests.

Other Stories of Interest:  Alicia Keys to host 'Nick News' special about race

“As a person who likes to transform and play multiple characters, I always love a good disguise and I can’t wait to see which panelist will be able to figure out our guests’ identities,” Pharaoh said.

“Nickelodeon’s ‘Unfiltered’ is going to be an outrageously good time, and we have some big names and surprises that you really won’t want to miss!”

Pharoah also serves as executive producer of the series, alongside Shaina Farrow and Ben Pluimer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here