‘SNL’ mocks Oscars red carpet media coverage

March 12 (UPI) — This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live opened with a parody of entertainment journalists covering the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood.

The actual ceremony, honoring excellence in cinema, is set to take place Sunday, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as host.

In the eight-minute SNL comedy sketch, Heidi Gardner and Marcello Hernandez interviewed celebrities as they entered the gala.

Kenan Thompson played boxing legend Mike Tyson, head of the event’s security, as well as Chloe Fineman as Jamie Lee Curtis, Mikey Day as Colin Farrell and Molly Kearny as Brendan Gleeson. Bowen Yang also played disgraced New York Congressman George Santos pretending to be Top Gun icon Tom Cruise.

After being introduced as “notoriously calm and sane person” Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion explained that new security measures had been taken to prevent another incident like Will Smith slapping former SNL cast member Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at last year’s ceremony.

“All of the nominees have been given tasers. All the seat-fillers have been given guns and Jimmy Kimmel has been given a flame-thrower,” Tyson said.

Asked if he is afraid of “a second attack” by Smith, who has been banned from attending the Oscars, Tyson said: “Yes, we are taking that threat very seriously.

“Luckily, we were able to slip one of those Apple AirTags into Will Smith’s pocket, so we know exactly where he’ll be at all times. Unless, of course, he changes pants. Then he could be anywhere. So, stay frosty, everybody!”