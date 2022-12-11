‘SNL:’ Steve Martin, Martin Short send up ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Christmas Carol’

Dec. 11 (UPI) — Steve Martin and Martin Short sent up their “Father of the Bride” film franchise while guest hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

“‘Father of the Bride Part 8.’ That’s right: three decades and seven divorces later, Annie’s back and ready to give marriage an eighth shot,” a voice introduced the 4-minute sketch.

Martin, reprising his role as George Banks, tells his daughter Annie, played by Heidi Gardner: “What makes you think I can afford another Nancy Meyers-style wedding? I’m financially drained!”

Meyers was the writer and producer of the 1991 version of “Father of the Bride” and its 1995 sequel “Father of the Bride Part II.”

“But, Daddy, I’m your little girl,” Annie whined.

“You’re 52!” Martin replied. “Your mom started driving for Lyft to pay for your last wedding.”

The sketch also featured Short reprising his role of Franck, the outrageous wedding planner.

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin, who played Annie’s little brother Matty in the “Father of the Bride” movies dropped by for a cameo, as did Selena Gomez, who played Annie’s wedding singer.

Gomez stars with Martin and Short on the mystery comedy series, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Martin and Short also appeared in a pre-taped sketch satirizing the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

Martin played the Ghost of Christmas Present and Short played a newly enlightened Ebenezer Scrooge in the 4-minute parody.

Wanting to redeem himself, Scrooge starts throwing coins out his second-story window and unintentionally maims and blinds several people, including orphans, in Victorian London.

The harder Scrooge tries to be nice, the bloodier the scene gets.

“OK! We’ve all learned a lot today, but the most important lesson is Merry Christmas!” Scrooge said, closing his window, which shatters on the people below.

The segment closes with the message: “Apple Pay. Never use coins again.”