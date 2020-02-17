‘Sonic’ tops the North American box office with $57M

Feb. 17 (UPI) — Family film “Sonic the Hedgehog” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $57 million in receipts in its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Birds of Prey” with $17.1 million, which had the top receipts last weekend, followed by “Fantasy Island” at No. 3 with $12.4 million, “The Photograph” at No. 4 with $12.3 million and “Bad Boys for Life” at No. 5 with $11.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “1917” at No. 6 with $8 million, “Jumanji: The Next Level” at No. 7 with $5.7 million, “Parasite” at No. 8 with $5.5 million, “Dolittle” at No. 9 with $5 million and “Downhill” at No. 10 with $4.7 million.