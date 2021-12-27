‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Dec. 26 (UPI) — Superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $83 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Tom Holland–Zendaya film’s domestic take has been about $467 million. Last weekend it brought in $253 million of the total $283 million gross of films.

It earned a total of around $1 billion worldwide, the only film since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to reach the milestone, Variety reported.

Globally, it earned $587.2 million last weekend, ranking as the third largest worldwide opening weekend in history behind only “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” both of which also featured Holland as Spider-Man.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is “Sing 2” with $23.8 million, followed by “The Matrix Resurrections” at No. 3 with $12 million, “The King’s Man” at No. 4 with $6.4 million and “American Underdog” at No. 5 with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “West Side Story” at No. 6 with $2.8 million, “Licorice Pizza” at No. 7 with $2.3 million, “A Journal for Jordan” at No. 8 with $2.2 million, “Encanto” at No. 9 with $2 million and ’83 at No. 10 with $1.8 million.