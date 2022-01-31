‘Spider-Man’ tops North American box office with $11M

Jan. 30 (UPI) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $11 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Tom Holland-Zendaya comic-book adaptation has earned more than $1 billion globally since it was released in theaters in December.

Coming in at No. 2 this week is “Scream” with $7.4 million, followed by “Sing 2” with $4.8 million, “Redeeming Love” at No. 4 with $1.9 million and “The King’s Man” at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The 355 at No. 6 with $1.4 million, “American Underdog” at No. 7 with $1.2 million, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at No. 8 with $770,000, “Licorice Pizza” at No. 9 with $690,000 and “West Side Story” at No. 10 with $614,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $31.5 million. Last weekend’s Top 10 — which was also led by “Spider-Man” — raked in about $42.2 million.