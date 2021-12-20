‘Spider-Man’ tops North American box office with $253M

Dec. 19 (UPI) — The Tom Holland–Zendaya superhero adventure, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $253 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficemojo.com announced Sunday.

Globally, it earned $587.2 million, ranking as the third largest worldwide opening weekend in history behind only “Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War,” both of which also featured Holland as Spider-Man.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend was “Encanto” with $6.5 million, “West Side Story” at No. 3 with $3.42 million, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at No. 4 with $3.4 million and “Nightmare Alley” at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “House of Gucci” at No. 6 with $1.9 million, “Pushpa: The Rise — Part 1” at No. 7 with $1.3 million, “Eternals” at No. 8 with $1.2 million, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at No. 9 with $400,000 and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” at No. 10 with $280,000.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $40.2 million, with “West Side Story” leading the box office $10.5 million for the weekend.