Spoiler: ‘Masked Singer’ winner announced

Dec. 19 (UPI) — “The Mask Singer” has unmasked it’s season 2 winner.

Entertainer Wayne Brady — dressed as Fox — was crowned the winner of the competition series on Wednesday.

The comedian and TV personality, who also starred in Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” beat out fellow finalists Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry) and Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon) for the honor.

“This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest (experience.) And I host ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’ I’m going to take this with me forever,” Brady said as he collected his golden mask trophy.

Among the other celebrities who competed in disguise and were eliminated earlier in the contest were Patti LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Seal, Laila Ali, Paul Shaffer, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Sherri Shepherd, Raven-Symone, Johnny Weir, Kelly Osbourne and Ana Gasteyer.

Nick Cannon hosted the show, while Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger served as judges.

Rapper T-Pain won Season 1 of “The Masked Singer.”