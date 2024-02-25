‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dead at 49

Feb. 25 (UPI) — Star Trek: Discovery, Miracle, Jericho and Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49, his family announced Sunday.

Mitchell — a married father of two children — died following a five-year battle with ALS.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” his family said in a statement posted on social media.

“Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows,” the statement continued. “He’s portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers.”

StarTrek.com also confirmed the sad news.

“StarTrek.com is deeply saddened to report the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, on Star Trek: Discovery,” the website said.

“In addition, he voiced several voice characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Mitchell passed away at age 49 on February 24, 2024,” the statement added. “The entire Star Trek family sends their condolences to Mitchell’s family, friends, loved ones, and fans around the world.”