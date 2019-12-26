‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ tops Christmas box office

Dec. 26 (UPI) — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was the No. 1 film on Christmas Day in North America, earning a projected gross of $35 million.

“The Rise of Skywalker” earned the second-best Christmas Day ever at the box office behind 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” also from director J.J. Abrams.

The new movie ends the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy of “Star Wars” films that was started with “The Force Awakens.” It earned $175.5 million in its opening weekend domestically.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” came in second on the holiday with an estimated $12.5 million. The film is a sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and once again stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

“Little Women,” based on the classic novel, earned a projected $7 million. “Uncut Gems,” starring Adam Sandler, expanded nationwide on Christmas and earned an estimated $6 million.

Animated film “Spies in Disguise,” featuring the voice talents of Will Smith and Tom Holland, opened on Christmas Day and has a projected gross of $5 million.

Murder mystery Knives Out reached $4.5 million on Wednesday, followed by animated sequel “Frozen II” with $3.5 million.