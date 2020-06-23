Steve Bing, writer of ‘Kangaroo Jack,’ financier of ‘The Polar Express’ dead in reported suicide leap – TMZ

LOS ANGELES, California, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — TMZ is reporting Steve Bing, famed author of “Kangaroo Jack” and a major financial backer of the hit movie “The Polar Express” is dead after apparently jumping from the 27th story of his luxury apartment in Century City.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed the 55-year-old writer/producer’s death Monday afternoon.

Bing was thrust into the public eye at the age of 18, when he inherited $600 million from his real-estate developer grandfather.

He gained further attention in the 1990s as a frequent donor to California political campaigns as well as numerous philanthropic efforts, something he continued to do until the present day.

In 2000, Bing made his first big foray into motion pictures as executive producer of Sylvester Stallone’s “Get Carter.”

In 2003 he wrote “Kangaroo Jack,” which went on to set box office records as an animated film.

Bing then spent an estimated $100 million dollars in the production of Tom Hanks’ smash hit “The Polar Express.”

Bing leaves behind two children.