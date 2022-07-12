‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘White Lotus’ lead the field in Emmy nominations

July 12 (UPI) — Succession, Ted Lasso, White Lotus, Euphoria, Ozark and Only Murders in the Building were among the TV shows with multiple Emmy nominations announced by J.B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles.

Ruthless family finance drama, Succession, leads the field with the most nominations overall — 25 — but soccer comedy Ted Lasso and the paradise resort-themed limited series White Lotus followed close behind with 20 nods apiece.

Ted Lasso also earned 20 nominations in 2021.

At 25, Zendaya became the youngest two-time Emmy acting nominee and youngest producing nominee for Euphoria. Her co-star Sydney Sweeney was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in both the comedy and drama categories for Euphoria and White Lotus.

Quinta Brunson is now the first Black artist to earn three Emmy nominations for Best Comedy, Best Lead Actress in a Comedy and Best Writing for a Comedy for Abbott Elementary. Brunson, 32, is also the youngest actress to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy.

Former President Barack Obama also earned a nod for narrating the documentary, Our National Parks.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock.

The nominees for the 2022 Emmys are:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman Ozark

Brian Cox Succession

Lee Jung-jae Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott Severance

Jeremy Strong Succession

Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Laura Linney Ozark

Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Zendaya Euphoria

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Donald Glover Atlanta

Bill Hader Barry

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning The Great

Issa Rae Insecure

Jean Smart Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nicholas Braun Succession

Billy Crudup The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin Succession

Park Hae-soo Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen Succession

John Turturro Severance

Christopher Walken Severance

Oh Yeong-su Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Patricia Arquette Severance

Julia Garner Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon Squid Game

Christina Ricci Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron Succession

Sarah Snook Succession

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Carrigan Barry

Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler Barry

Bowen Yang Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder Hacks

Janelle James Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett The White Lotus

Jake Lacy The White Lotus

Will Poulter Dopesick

Seth Rogen Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg Dopesick

Steve Zahn The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney The White Lotus

Mare Winningham Dopesick

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth The Staircase

Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton Dopesick

Himesh Patel Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette The Staircase

Julia Garner Inventing Anna

Lily James Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley Maid

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout

Best Television Movie

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Competition Series

Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga