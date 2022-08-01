‘Super-Pets’ tops North American box office with $23M

Aug. 1 (UPI) — Animated Dwayne Johnson–Kevin Hart comedy, “DC League of Super-Pets,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Nope” with $18.5 million, followed by “Thor: Love and Thunder” at No. 3 with $13.1 million, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 4 with $10.9 million and “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 5 with $8.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Where the Crawdads Sing” at No. 6 with $8.2 million, “Elvis” at No. 7 with $5.8 million, “The Black Phone” at No. 8 with $2.5 million, “Jurassic World Dominion” at No. 9 is $2.1 million and “Vengeance” at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies racked up about $93.3 million, compared with last weekend’s box-office take of about $124 million when “Nope” was at the top of the heap with $44 million.