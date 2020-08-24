Superheroes reunite in new ‘Justice League’ teaser

Aug. 24 (UPI) — HBO Max released a new teaser for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

The 2 1/2-minute preview for the revamped version of the 2017 superhero ensemble picture premiered Saturday during the virtual DC Fandome event.

Set to the iconic Leonard Cohen/Jeff Buckley song, “Hallelujah,” the clip has since gotten about 4 million views on YouTube.

Snyder was in the midst of helming the movie when his teen daughter died by suicide. Joss Whedon finished the film, but fans and cast members have complained they were not happy with the outcome.

An outpouring of support encouraged Snyder and ultimately Warner Bros.’ new streaming service HBO Max to fix what was broken in the film and re-release it.

The film is slated to debut in 2021.

“Justice League” starred Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

They are all present in this weekend’s trailer and seen fighting evil forces against a backdrop of immense destruction.