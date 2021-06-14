‘Superman,’ ‘Deliverance,’ ‘Roseanne’ alum Ned Beatty dead at 83

June 13 (UPI) — Famed character actor Ned Beatty has died at the age of 83, his manager announced Sunday.

Variety and TMZ were among the first media outlets to confirm the news.

The Kentucky-born actor died of natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his loved ones.

Beatty was best known for his roles in the original “Superman” film franchise, as well as in the big-screen dramas, “Deliverance,” “All the President’s Men” and “Network,” and the sitcom “Roseanne”.

His other film credits include “Silver Streak,” “Back to School,” “Nashville,” “The Big Easy,” “The Toy,” “1941,” “Captain America,” “Rudy,” “White Lightning,” “Prelude to a Kiss,” “Hear My Song,” “Restless Natives,” “Life,” “Shooter,” “Charlie Wilson‘s War,” “Rango” and “Toy Story 3”.

Among his memorable TV appearances were “Law & Order,” “The Boys,” “Highway to Heaven,” “The Rockford Files,” “M*A*S*H*,” “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “CSI” and “Murder, She Wrote”.

On Broadway, he appeared in the original 1968 production of “The Great White Hope,” opposite James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander, and the 2003 revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” with Ashley Judd and Jason Patric.

Beatty is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson, and eight children.