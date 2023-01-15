Syfy orders more ‘Chucky,’ ‘Reginald the Vampire’

Jan. 15 (UPI) — Syfy announced Sunday it has renewed it horror comedies, Chucky and Reginald the Vampire, for additional seasons.

“Time to celebrate! #Chucky has been renewed for a third season! #ChuckySeason3 #chuckytvseries,” Chucky star Jennifer Tilly tweeted after the news broke.

The show about a demonic doll is a followup to the iconic movie franchise that started in the 1980s.

Brad Dourif lends his voice to the wicked, foul-mouthed, titular toy, who is possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray.

Tilly plays psychotic bombshell Tiffany, Ray’s girlfriend and Chucky’s protector, while Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Amarson and Alyvia Alyn Lind play Jake, Devon and Lexy, respectively — teens Chucky terrorizes in Ray’s hometown of Hackensack, N.J.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to Season 2, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on Season 3,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement.

“This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

Reginald the Vampire, based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant, is coming back for a second season.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again,” executive producer Harley Peyton said in a statement.

“All of us — cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait.”

Jacob Batalon plays the title character. Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine co-star.